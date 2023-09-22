WhatsApp It has become one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world. Its clean and easy-to-use interface has made communication between friends, family and colleagues easier.

However, many users are looking for ways to further personalize their conversations on this platform, and one of the simplest and most effective ways to do so is by changing the font of the lyrics.

Today, we present to you a simple and effective method to change the font of your text in WhatsApp without the need to install additional programs or special keyboards.

Instead of complicated downloads, you only need to access a web page called “Beautiful Letters”. Through this process, you will be able to add a touch of originality and style to your messages without losing any important details.

Join us as we guide you step by step through this process that will transform your WhatsApp conversations into something truly unique. Let us begin!

Step 1: First of all, it is essential not to install any additional programs or special keyboards. Everything you need is within reach of your browser.

Step 2: Open your web browser and go to the page called “Beautiful letters” . This page is an online tool that will allow you to change the font of your text quickly and easily.

Step 3: Once in “Pretty Letters”, simply enter the text you want to modify in the text box provided on the page.

Step 4: After writing your text, you will notice that below the box where you have written, several font options will appear. You can scroll down to explore different font styles available.

Step 5: Choose the font you like the most. Each font style has a small button that says “Copy.” Click that button to copy the text with the selected font to your clipboard.

Step 6: Open your WhatsApp app and go to the conversation where you want to use the custom font.

Step 7: Simply paste the text you copied to your clipboard into the WhatsApp conversation. You can do this by long-pressing the input text box and selecting “Paste.”

Step 8: Ready! Now your friends will see the message with the font you chose. Best of all, there will be no changes to the display, as long as the recipients also have updated WhatsApp.

If at any point you notice that the font is misconfigured or doesn’t look the way you expected, simply go back to “Beautiful Letters” and choose another font style.

That’s how easy it is to give a unique touch to your conversations on WhatsApp without having to install additional applications!