It’s been several days since a new update arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which introduces a new game mode in zombies. The bad news is that unlocking it is not as easy a task as you thought, but the good news is that here we will explain step by step how to do it.

It is a classic game mode based on rounds Shi No Numa, and to unlock it you must follow a series of very specific steps. Which? We list them below.

– Head to Der Anfang in Vanguard Zombies

– Complete all objectives until you gain access to Von List’s office, where you will find the Void Portal

– Just activate it and that’s it, you’ll be in Shi No Numa

In case you want to go back to Stalingrad, you can do it as long as you finish three rounds first. Then the game will give you the option so you can continue on Shi not numa or go back

What about the most important updates? So stay calm, because Activision He promised that they are working on it to launch them as soon as they can.

Publisher’s note: It certainly looks like its developers have already given up on Vanguard. The game has received almost no content since its debut a few months ago, and the community is already starting to get desperate. Sooner or later, Sledgehammer Games will have to do something about it.

Via: Dexerto