As always, among the most anticipated releases are always the films of Disney. For the same reason, there are those who want to see his newest animated film, Raya and the last Dragon.

But it seems that in the case of this the options for moviegoers are increasingly reduced. So the best we can do is share with you how to see this tape, and one of the most practical is through the platform of Disney +.

Enjoy Raya online, accessible and expensive option

To be able to see this tape in Disney + you have to join this service first. This one is priced at $ 159 pesos, which is a monthly fee, or $ 1,599 pesos for the annual subscription.

However, and before you take out your credit card, you should know that you have to pay extra to see this movie. What happens is that the premieres are charged separately in Premier Access. In the case of this tape, you need to shell out $ 329 pesos.

It is the same case of the movie of Mulan, where despite being subscribed to this service, it is necessary to pay more to see a premiere.

According DisneyBy paying the above it is possible to have unlimited access to the platform from March 5 to 19.

Each one decides if the above is worth paying for, but in any case, Raya and the last Dragon It will be available to all subscribers on April 23. Here it applies ‘patience is a virtue’.

Is it possible to see Raya in Cinépolis or via other cinemas?

In your account at Twitter for Latin America, Disney + you mentioned about this tape ‘enjoy it now in theaters and at #DisneyPlus Premier Access with additional cost ‘.

It is clear that it should be available in theaters in Mexico and other Latin American countries. But when it comes to the Mexican Republic, there is bad news. The two main Mexican chains, Cinépolis Y Cinemex, they will not have this tape on display. At least not for now.

What is this about? In the case of Cinépolis, your account in Twitter of @HelpCinepolis already answered that they will not have Stripe in its catalog of premieres.

We do not know if it was a matter of Disney, which did not allow its exhibition, or on behalf of this chain of cinemas. The matter is not entirely clear. In the case of Cinemex, the matter is more painful.

This company had to close more than 150 theaters throughout Mexico, and is in financial trouble.

He’s just selling tickets to his drive-in service. It is for the same reason that he disabled his ticket reservation application, and his website ceased much of its functionality.

The pandemic of COVID-19 it affected a lot so much Cinépolis What Cinemex. Unfortunately, this situation not only afflicts Mexico, but other Latin American countries. So the most practical option to see Raya and the last Dragon is Disney +, or wait a bit.

One of the most anticipated releases of Disney

That in the sense of waiting for their access to have no additional cost. But what is this animated film about? Well, it’s a job on the part of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The plot centers on Stripe, a brave warrior who has the mission to find the last dragon, which is called Sisu. That’s to ask for your help to beat the Druun. They are strange and mysterious creatures that threaten the peace of the world, and that come from the past.

They were responsible for the majority of the dragons disappearing, as they sacrificed themselves to save humans. All that happened in the kingdom of Kumandra and it was 500 years ago.

Will the protagonist succeed in her mission? Only by watching this movie will it be possible to get out of doubt. It remains to be seen how this film fares in these times where the coronavirus it is still very present. But only Disney may reveal the full details.

