Microsoft’s flagship subscription has proven to be necessary for Xbox gamers, and now we know how save money on Xbox Game Pass. The trick is known if you are a new member, with which you can have your first month for only 1 euro. But thanks to the conversion systems that Xbox uses with subscriptions attached to the service, some players have found a way to save money on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Basically it is that a subscription of 12 months to EA Play automatically converts to 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But it costs 25 euros in the Microsoft Store. On the other hand, a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs much more than this.
Save money on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with EA Play
Without a doubt, saving money on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is something we all want. Even more so when this service has become a paradise for those who love video games. All you need to do is purchase a 12-month EA Play pass, redeem the code, and when prompted, accept the Game Pass Ultimate conversion. This accumulates on any current subscription. After this, it will be a reality to save money on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
As noted above, these codes 12-month EA Play accumulates on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, but you must be currently subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate in order to use them. This is very important, because if you don’t do it in this order, you will not receive 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but instead you will get 12 months of EA Play.
