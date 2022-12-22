Guadalajaa, Jalisco.- The December holidays cause an increase in the number of sanctions imposed by the government of Guadalajara due to administrative faults derived from excessive noise.

“When a person has this act of nuisance, they can resort to the Police in the first instance by calling 070, then they not only generate this nuisance, but it can lead to a crime because friction begins,” explained Patricia Paola Franco Mendoza, Director of Civic Justice.

According to data from the Municipal Justice of Guadalajarathe number of reports for the concept of noisy neighbors in the December season it increases from 30 to 40 percent compared to the rest of the year.

Noise Penalties

– Verbal admonition

– Arrest from 20 to 36 hours

– Fine from 20 to 500 UMAS (UMA = 96.22 pesos

First of all, the owners of the residence are warned to stop the noise, then it is verified that the volume has decreased, otherwise, the officers fill out the Approved Police Report, which will be sent to the Civic Judge, to summon the owner of said property due to administrative fault (excess noise).

If the offender does not show up, the act would be understood as rebellion, for which the municipal justice provider will derive an economic fine that will appear to the owner of the property in the next collection of the property tax.

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, it was reported that offenders can commute the fine, that is, instead of paying a fine they go to an awareness workshop to avoid these acts of annoyance with the neighbors.

Any report by noisy neighbors to the telephones 33-1201-6070 of the Guadalajara Policeat 070 telephone service Municipal Government of Guadalajaravia GuaZap at 33-3610-1010 or the national emergency number 911.