It Takes Two has just been released and is sweeping the critics. But if you are still undecided, so you can play It Takes Two for free. It turns out that the developers want you to definitely give it a try, and that’s why anyone who downloads the Friend’s Pass will be able to play the first level for free. But it does not stop there, in fact if a friend of yours has the game, with the Friend’s Pass you can play the entire game, without having to buy it.
This is certainly a great incentive and will hopefully open up the game to more people. In We Are Xbox we are preparing the analysis of It Takes Two, but while you wait, it is clear that the Critical consensus thus far has been extremely positive. Without a doubt it is one of those games that we will have to try and play (even completely, with a friend who has it).
It is not the first time that a game of Josef Fares offers this kind of service. With Away Out it was similar, if you had the game, you could invite a friend to play it without him having to pay money for the game. Although with It Takes Two he has gone further, allowing anyone to download the friend pass and play the first level. So it is possible to play It Takes Two for free, although with these conditions.
As highlighted on the page Microsoft Store, the Friend’s Pass allows you to join a friend on the adventureas long as you have a complete copy of It Takes Two. The advantage is that it does not prevent people from needing two copies of the game to play together online. So it’s time to play It Takes Two for free and embark on an adventure. Who knows, maybe you fall in love with the game and can’t help but buy it.
Leave a Reply