During the last broadcast of The Game Awards Many attention-grabbing games were released, including Death Stranding 2, the DLC for Horizon Forbidden West and even a new installment of a forgotten saga of FromSoftware. For its part, for Nintendo fans it was revealed to the surprise of many, Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon.

And now, months before we have its official launch, it is mentioned that we can try a playable teaser, in which we will handle the little girl. Bayonetta in a world full of demons with something new art. This was revealed by her own Nintendo in your account Twittergiving a simple series of steps to follow, although we must have Bayonetta 3.

Here we leave the publication of Nintendo:

First, make sure you have installed the latest software update for #Bayonetta3 (v.1.2. 0) . Then, once you can access “The Gates of Hell” in-game store, purchase the Old Picture Book to unlock the playable teaser from the chapter selection screen.

It is worth mentioning, that this game does not resemble the hack and slash features of previous installments. So it will be a new air for those who are already familiar with the witch of umbra franchise. Perhaps this would be a test to launch an official fourth part, although said announcement would be years away.

Remember that Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon the March 17 for Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note: This new adventure draws a lot of attention, especially because of the art direction that it can take. So I’m going to grab my copy of Bayonetta 3 to check out the playable teaser.