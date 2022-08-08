The residents of the municipality of Murcia have a free tool from this Monday that will allow them to have personalized information to optimize what they pay for electricity. Through a newly created website, they can request personalized advisory reports with tips to reduce their bill. The City Council, through the Department of Urban Planning and Ecological Transition, has launched the first municipal advisory portal so that, without the need for technical knowledge, citizens can receive two detailed reports with an analysis of their habits and rates in one within 24 hours from the request.

Councilman Andrés Guerrero pointed out during the presentation of the service that the study consists of two different parts. On the one hand, the citizen who requires it will receive an initial report focused on the optimization of their bill, where they will obtain, among other aspects, an analysis of whether or not it is convenient for them to modify the power they have contracted, as well as “where their consumption and where you can take it to save”, in reference to the time slots present in certain types of contract.

Councilman Andrés Guerrero pointed out during the presentation of the service. /



GUILLERMO CARRION / AGM



The second report focuses on harnessing solar energy to reduce spending. This contains, among other details, information on “how much it would cost to carry out a photovoltaic installation in your home, the minimum power to install so that it has an impact on your bill, the energy savings that it would produce in a period of one year, the returns that would provide and how long it would pay for it«.

To obtain this free advice, simply access the website www.energiamurcia.es/asesoramientoenergetico and enter the personal data of the contract holder. The City Council has worked for a year on this service where, as explained in the presentation press conference, ease of use and optimization of the data required from the citizen have prevailed to avoid duplication and that it can be carried out with the least amount of demands. of interaction possible. Specifically, to access both assistance, the user only has to provide their Cups through a web form, which is the unique number that identifies each electricity meter, DNI, name, surname, email and mobile, as well as authorize to the Town Hall to check your electricity consumption. With all this, depending on the study in which you are interested, an email will be sent confirming that your data has been received correctly and, later, within a maximum period of one day you will receive the reports.

This service is available, in addition to individuals, for small businesses and SMEs, with the only requirement that they have 2.0 TD and 3.0 TD type 4 rates with a contracted power of less than 50 kilowatts.

In addition, for those who prefer it, two other ways have also been enabled to request the report: by telephone, through 968 200 293 or by going to the office of the ALEM Service, Local Energy and Climate Change Agency located in the Calle Azarbe del Papel, 22, 30007 Murcia. Both on the phone and in the office, the neighbors will be able to answer any questions about the process. In the same way, you can send your queries to the email Asesorenergetico@ayto-murcia.es.