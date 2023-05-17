Today we all need Internet, not only for work, but also for entertainment and daily activities at home. And this makes some people, especially in apartments, condominiums and buildings, look for a way to hang on to a nearby service without paying for it. Today we are going to tell you how you can tell if someone is stealing your internet and how to stop it.

The first thing you will notice if someone is hanging on your Internet is that your service is going to be very slow. If after checking your devices and checking with your provider if there are any intermittencies in the area, everything remains the same, it is very likely that someone is using your connection without you knowing it.

The process to check what is connected to your network is simple although it may sound far-fetched, but we will explain it to you below.

Open any browser and type in the address bar the following numbers: 192.168.1.1 either 192.168.0.1 this will take you to the routers configuration screen.

Here write the username and password, generally these data can be found on a sticker attached to the modem that your internet provider company provided you. You can also call them for help with this information.

Look for the option that shows you the connected devices and here you can also disconnect those that you do not recognize.

Now that you’ve got rid of the intruders, let’s stop them from connecting again. The first thing you should do is change your password and username from the router configuration page. There are applications that can crack passwords that come from the factory so always make sure to change it as soon as you contract a service. It uses a complex password generator, includes numbers, uppercase, lowercase and special characters.

Via: Fifth Estate

Editor’s note: Whenever you buy something, do this band, I also recommend using an application or service like 1Password either Last Password (free on a device) that allows them to have all their passwords saved in one place and that is capable of generating complex passwords. Use apps like Authy to keep your service accounts like Twitch or your social networks safe.