On May 9, the PS Plus Collection will come to an end. Although this has disappointed more than one person, there is still a way to keep this complete catalog. In this way, even after the marked day, you can enjoy a selection of almost 20 titles of the best of the PS4and here we tell you how you can do this.

To get started, it is necessary to have a PlayStation 5, since this collection is only available for the next generation console. Afterwards, you must have an active PS Plus subscription, even with the cheapest, Essentials, you will be able to access the collection. Last but most important, you have to have enough space or, failing that, buy an external SSD.

How does this work? Well, you just have to go to the PlayStation Plus Collection section on the PS5, where you will see 19 titles available. once here, it’s time to add each and every one to your library, and start downloading them. If any of these games don’t appeal to you, or you already have it, you can skip it and save space. For this we recommend you buy an official 2 TB SSD for the console.

Below we tell you how much each of the 19 games available on that service weighs:

-Batman: Arkham Knight (49.47GB)

-Battlefield 1 (45.50GB)

-Bloodborne (27.19GB)

-Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition (59.11 GB)

-Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (23.33 GB)

-Days Gone (43.15 GB)

-Detroit: Become Human (42.41 GB)

-Fallout 4 (41.06GB)

-Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (66.40 GB)

-God of War (38.68 GB)

-Infamous Second Son (23.81 GB)

-Monster Hunter: World (14.31GB)

-Mortal Kombat X (33.52GB)

-Ratchet and Clank (28.32GB)

-Resident Evil 7 biohazard (22.14 GB)

-The Last Guardian (12.88 GB)

-The Last of Us Remastered (47.20 GB)

-Until Dawn (38.48 GB)

-Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (48.79 GB)

In this way, you will be able to enjoy each and every one of the games available in the PlayStation Plus Collection, even after the closure of this service. Although having all of these installed can be expensive at the end of the day, this library of great titles from the last generation is well worth enjoying.

We remind you that The PlayStation Plus Collection will come to an end on May 9, 2023. On related topics, you can learn more about the closure of this service here. Similarly, these are the PlayStation Plus Essentials games for February.

Editor’s Note:

The PlayStation Plus Collection has a very good selection of games. While Persona 5 abandoned this service, what remains is still very worthwhile. However, it is also true that getting some of these physical games nowadays is very cheap, like Uncharted 4 Y The Last of Us Remastered.

Via: PlayStation