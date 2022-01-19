The use of the social network Instagram is increasing and many users spend a large part of their day within it. apps, well be consuming entertainment content, searching for items to buy, or even doing business.

However, there are people who are annoyed that this application shows that they are online, since this is a common practice of social networks.

For this reason, the application allows users to deactivate this option by following a few steps and browse the social network without others knowing they are there.

How to remove the ‘online’ button from Instagram?

one. Open the application of Instagram.

two. Go to your profile.

3. Access ‘Setting‘ from the three dots in the upper right corner.

4. Then go to ‘Privacy‘.

5. There you will find the section ‘activity status‘, press this option.

6. Lastly, you must disable both options that appear there.

With these simple steps you can hide instagram online status and you will be able to navigate in this social network without other users being able to notice that you are connected at the time.

Even, deactivating this option the window showing how long ago you stayed online since Instagram, providing another detail to the privacy of the account.

