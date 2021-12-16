Chapter 3 from Fortnite It is here and with it new characters and costumes have come to this popular battle royale. Without a doubt, one of the most remarkable heroes that arrived with these novelties is Spider-man, accompanied with its own gameplay to swing you through the air, and of course, several alternative outfits, including those from the new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Before it was leaked out to them, Epic games announced that as part of their latest collaboration with Marvel, they will be releasing costumes inspired by No Way Home, which you can purchase from today at 6PM downtown time Mexico.

They will be available for purchase at the Article Shop, although we still do not know what its specific price will be but be prepared to spend between 1,200 and 1,800 V-Bucks for each of them. When you buy any of these skins you will also receive a Back Bling and a pickaxe.

Editor’s note: We will be able to criticize Fortnite for many things, but we must admit that Epic Games does an incredible job when we talk about character skins. The truth is that both the Holland and Zendaya models are very well made, not to mention that the rocking mechanics also fit them very well.

Via: Epic games