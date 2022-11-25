Every week the page of Epic Games Store grants free games to users who stop by, most of them are independent titles that normally go unnoticed. However, this week is different, since they are giving away something related to the famous space franchise that is now owned by Disney.

Starting today players can download completely free Star Wars: Squadrons, in which the art of being a pilot within this universe of movies, comics and series will be mastered. In fact, it has an adaptation of VR that was quite liked at the time, making it one of the most unique experiences that the saga created by George Lucas.

To download the game you only have to follow the following steps: First of all, you must access the page of Epic Games Store, then you have to search for the video game in question either by name or by the free titles section. To finish, click on the obtain button, which will guide us through a payment process on the page, where at the end they charge us $0 of the local currency.

It is highly recommended to get the game as soon as possible, since the following week other titles arrive to take the role in question. So it doesn’t hurt to redeem in a couple of seconds. After all, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have the pc to run it, since it remains recorded in your account, to later play it at the time you want.

Via: Epic Games

Editor’s note: It will be the perfect opportunity to take a look at this video game. I just hope my PC can run it decently, we’ll see later.