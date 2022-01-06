Christmas is over and the

Children’s Lottery has been in charge of firing her in the best possible way: leaving extra money in the pockets of the Spanish. Specifically

700 million have been distributed in prizes divided into 18 million prizes. The Draw of the Child increases the probability of winning money, since between the completions and the largest prizes many numbers are awarded.

The most magical morning of the year begins precisely with the children who, excited, get up early to open the gifts of the Three Kings. An exciting day that extends throughout the day for those who have received something in the Sorteo del Niño.

At 12.00 the act began and lasted half an hour the draw that is also organized by the Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (SELAE).

The list of winners is long.

If you have taken the

first prize of 200,000 euros by the tenth you will have reached the top of the prizes. This amount allows you to carry out future projects such as starting a business idea or investing in a house. You can also solve a bad economic situation, what is popularly known as plugging holes. In addition, many will take advantage of this extra income that they did not have to fulfill the odd dream such as traveling to that wonderful destination or finally changing their car.

If you have more than one ticket with the first prize, you can invest the money in more things, but always being aware that it does not last forever. With the

second prize endowed with 75,000 euros per tenth, which rises to 750,000 euros for its series, also opens an important range of ideas. Although these two prizes are reduced by the payment of taxes that the winners are obliged to pay from 40,000 euros. Thus, the

first prize stays at 160,000 euros and second prize at 60,000 euros. The main award category closes with the

Third award that distributes 25,000 euros for each tenth and 250,000 euros for the series. A sum of money that you will not have to declare to the Tax Agency and that, therefore, will be paid in full.

withdrawals 2, 5 and 7 They have been the first to get off those more modern drums. The ceremony does not have the protocol and the majesty of the Christmas Lottery and neither of its enormous spheres. Instead there are five small drums that contain the numbers from 0 to 9 and one by one the figures are drawn. This year the pandemic situation has allowed both the return of the children of San Ildefonso and the public. Two elements that characterize the Lotería del Niño and give more emotion to the event marked on the calendar of Spanish culture. Like its older sister, the Sorteo del Niño has a long history closely related to the Duchess of Santoña. Its origin dates back to 1870, but it was not until the 1960s when it was officially known as Loteria del Niño.

All the prizes of the Lotería del Niño

draw mechanics it already establishes in advance the order of appearance of the prizes. After the withdrawals have appeared the

2-digit endings with which you earn 40 euros per tenth; then the

3-digit endings of 100 euros; and finally, the

4-digit endings With which you pocket 350 euros for each tenth.

approximations they leave 1,200 euros per ticket with the number before or after the first prize, and 610 euros with the number before or after the second prize.

What you must do to collect your prize



The first thing you have to keep in mind to collect the prize is that you will not be able to do it that same day 6 because it is a holiday throughout the country.

From January 7 you can collect your money. A time that you can dedicate to celebrate with family and friends, and to think about what you will spend the money on. If the prize is less than 3,000 euros, you can claim it at any State Lottery and Betting administration, presenting only the tenth. When this figure is exceeded, you have to go to a bank to have the money deposited into your account or they give you a check. Here you must present the National Identity Document (DNI).