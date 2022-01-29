New technologies mean that many of the things that we had to carry before, we can now carry them on the smartphone. It is no longer necessary to move with the credit card in the wallet, now the mobile allows you to pay with it. The application of the General Directorate of Traffic makes it possible to carry the driver’s license on the mobile and serves to get drivers out of trouble.

To download the application, it can be done through ‘Google Play’ or the ‘Apple Store’. Once installed, it can be accessed through a digital certificate, Cl@ve credentials or personal data. With this last option, a message will arrive with a code to the telephone number that appears in the DGT database.

The miDGT mobile application allows you to manage information and procedures from the user’s phone. From this free application, the user will be able to check the points that remain on the card, as well as the fines that are pending payment. The DGT notifies of the latest developments through a news section in the application, so it will be easier for drivers to be informed. It also serves to store the vehicle documentation and thus always have it at hand, since you can see the vehicles that are in the name of the driver. Although those regular drivers of a vehicle who are not owners, may also carry the documentation. This application is very useful, as it alerts you when the date to pass the ITV is approaching or when the driver’s license is about to expire. Other functions that it allows is that of requesting an appointment in the offices or paying the fees.