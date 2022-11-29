It’s been just over a week since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They launched into the video game market, something that has generated quite a bit of controversy regarding the performance of video games. And while many of their secrets have been revealed, it seems that some trainers carry with them some doubts regarding the legendary creatures.

Although along the journey they accompany us koraidon either Miraidonplayers will be able to realize that they are not registered in the pokedexWell, for that you have to have a fight and catch them later. If you finished the game and didn’t know how to get them, don’t worry, because we will give you a series of steps to register them below.

Here are the steps to follow:

– First of all, you have to finish the main adventure of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

– You have to complete the dialogue in the director’s office and return to the Paldea crater.

– From the laboratory part, you have to go back to the bottom of the abyss.

– To finish you have to climb the elevation and face Koraidon or Miraidon.

Once you complete the steps, you will already have registered said Pokemonso that way you will be one more step towards the path of completing the pokedex. A path that is not easy, especially if the player only has one of the versions.

Remember that the games are available in Nintendo switches.

Via: Pokemon

Editor’s note: Wow, this is very interesting to have legendary creatures following us from the beginning of the game. Although the mysticism of finding them to the end has been lost over time.