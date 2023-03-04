Saturday, March 4, 2023, 5:25 p.m.



| Updated 18:46h.



The rise in the prices of all the products in the shopping basket has led families to have to carry out a savings plan. The value of food has risen considerably and many families must make a well-defined shopping list so as not to spend more than necessary. In addition to buying strictly what is necessary, some families will have to do without products that they normally consumed due to the rise in prices.

People are increasingly aware and seek not to waste or purchase products that they are not really going to consume. Families are aware of the importance of caring for the environment and reusing products. It is important that families know what products they need to buy throughout the week and how much they will spend on it so as not to waste money or products.

So you can calculate your environmental impact



The Ministry of Consumption has created a Web page, available to consumers, in which users can calculate their environmental impact. It is a consumer footprint calculator that will allow you to know what your environmental impact is by following your consumption pattern. In addition, users who consult this page will be able to see how changes in their lifestyle can modify their footprint and impact on a personal level.

The calculator analyzes the life cycle of products and the energy you consume in five specific areas: food, mobility, housing, electrical appliances and household goods. This tool establishes 16 environmental impact indicators related to the use of natural resources and the emissions generated in the soil, water and air. These 16 indicators are those adopted by the European Commission to calculate the environmental footprint of products and organizations and those that make up the so-called ‘weighted index’.

Thanks to this calculator, you will be able to assess the environmental impacts of your consumption and thus contribute to achieving many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Particularly, SDG 12 on responsible consumption.

This consumer footprint calculator was provided free of charge by the ‘Joint Research Center’ as it is subject to the Public License of the European Union v. 1.2. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has reproduced the content of ‘The Consumer Footprint Calculator’, carrying out a process of translation into Spanish, and it has been published on the Department’s Institutional Web Portal.

To start calculating your environmental impact footprint, you must follow the instructions indicated on the portal. To begin with, you must write the code that appears on the screen to rule out that it is a robot. The portal then reminds you that you will need your energy consumption bills (for example, electricity or gas) and water in your home at hand. You can also check the details of your car (engine displacement, EURO protocol) and the annual kilometres. Then you will have to complete a questionnaire considering your consumption patterns during the year. To calculate the individual consumption footprint, the calculator combines individual consumption and household consumption.

On the next screen, you will have to calculate how many servings of food, of those that appear, you consume each week (vegetables, legumes, fruits). The portal will ask you the portions of all types of food and you must indicate it on several screens. The portal will then ask questions about your vehicle. On the following screens, the portal will ask you about the appliances you have at home and the clothes you buy each year.

Finally, the portal asks you about your annual electricity consumption, how many cubic meters of water you use in a year and about heating. When you have filled in all the questionnaires, the option to calculate appears. You will be able to observe a comparison of your impacts against the planetary limits. This portal distinguishes three parameters: safe space, area of ​​uncertainty and high risk. With this tool you will be able to know if your consumption exceeds the safe operating space for humanity and also some recommendations to improve your consumption patterns.