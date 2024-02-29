If you want to buy the Italika work motorcycle model FT150 blacksuitable for long days due to its resistance, comfortable seat design, standard 5-speed / chain transmission and that delivers up to 32 KM/L of gasoline, but it does not have credit in Elektra, Amazon Mexico has it with 18% DISCOUNT over its list price of $24,499, which is what you will pay for the vehicle $19,999 Mexican pesos. The motorcycle, which includes free shipping, offers payment methods for 12 months without interest with participating credit cards or up to 24 months with an extra cost for financing that will be detailed later as well as the characteristics.

The Italika Work motorcycle FT150 black, with halogen headlights, integrated USB and electric and pedal starting system, is sold on the Elektra website at a base price of $24,499, but has a discount that puts it at $19,999 for cash payment, however if you wish to pay On credit with the departmental card, the cost remains at $38,340 for 142 weekly payments of $270 pesos. In Amazon Mexico The motorcycle of the same model and color also has a list price of $24,499 pesos less 18% for what you would pay for it $19,999 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. The item on Amazon includes free shipping and up to 12 months without interest with participating credit cards or 24 monthly payments that do generate an additional cost for financing. Therefore, the work motorcycle is CHEAPER in interest-free monthly payments on Amazon than in weekly payments at Elektra.





Features of the Italika Work Motorcycle FT150 black color with DISCOUNT on Amazon and 12 MSI.

– Electric and pedal starting system.

– Standard transmission and front and rear drum brakes.

– Maximum speed 90 km/hr.

– 5 speeds / per chain.

– Halogen headlights.

– Integrated USB.

– Front suspension with telescopic fork and double shock absorber rear swing arm.

– Displacement 149 CC.

– Horsepower 11.2 Hp @ 8500 RPM.

– Free shipping.

– Gives up to 32 KM/L of gasoline.





How much does the black FT150 Italika Work Motorcycle cost on Amazon and what payment methods does it offer?

The Italika work motorcycle FT150black color, with free shipping, 5-speed chain, electric and pedal starting system, standard transmission, front and rear drum brakes, has a starting price of $24,499 pesos less the 18% DISCOUNT remaining at $19,999 Mexican pesos in up to 12 monthly payments without interest or 24 months with financing. The following table specifies how the monthly payments are in both modalities.

If you are interested in the black Italika work motorcycle with 18% DISCOUNT and 12 MSI give CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $1,106.61*pesos $6,559.67 $26,558.67 18 months $1,361.04* $4,499.78 $24,498.78 12 months $1,666.58 FREE $19,999 9 months $2,222.11 FREE $19,999 6 months $3,333.16 FREE $19,999 3 months $6,666.33 FREE $19,999

