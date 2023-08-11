The WhatsApp application has unfortunately become a hole for fraud and scams due to the ease with which people can steal the number of other people’s characters, so several users have received fraudulent calls that do not have good conclusions. But fortunately, a method has already emerged to avoid these calls, which can be very harmful.

For this there is a function to silence unknown calls, which is easy to activate that will help the user not to be harassed in any way by people they know in real life and that is really to suffer from scams. The best thing is that they will only be notifications from people added to the contacts within the smartphone.

These are the steps to follow to activate:

You have to access Settings or Configuration within the application and enter the Privacy options. Once in the section, you have to enter Calls and activate the option Silence calls from unknown numbers.

This will be enough so that the calls of these people who have not been added no longer ring, this also includes messages, yes, if you met someone to add you to their contacts, you must verify the message so that you can later add it to your phone and you can now receive your messages without problems.

Via: WhatsApp

Editor’s note: It is good to know that this function exists, this to avoid annoying calls that only seek to get money from the victim, so it will be worth activating it from now on.