As of January 1, 2023, the new startup law in Spain came into effect, which regulates the possibility that people from anywhere in the world can work remotely for any company in another country, while residing in Spain.

The digital nomad visa, as the person who teleworks within Spanish territory for an international entity is called, It may be renewed for a maximum period of five years.

We tell you everything you need to know to apply for a digital nomad visa.

The covid-19 pandemic has left many tragedies, delays, challenges and has shown the social capacity to commit to overcome the health crisis. But also allowed to bring out creativity and resilience to overcome the difficulties generated by isolation.

One of the lessons that became embedded in the new way of living is the possibility of do activities from virtuality, including work.

Teleworking has allowed people to carry out their work with the same performance as if they were in the office, only from the comfort of home; as well as it has allowed companies to modernize and redistribute resources in search of a modernization according to the new times.

Spain made the decision to be at the forefront in this 2023. Therefore, he modified the startup law to contemplate the new virtual worker, or digital nomad, who You can carry out your work for any company and enjoy the offers of global tourism, as well as live anywhere in the world.

What is the digital nomad visa?

A digital nomad visa is one that allows a person who works for a company abroad to work within the national territory remotely. Generally for a minimum period of one year.

However, this type of visa does not allow local work within the country.

In the case of Spain, Any interested person who meets the requirements may apply to a digital nomad visa to reside in that country for a period of one year with the possibility of renewal of up to five years in total.

“The visa for international teleworking allows you to enter and reside in Spain for a maximum of one year,” says law 28/2022, also known as the startup law.

It also adds that after completing the first 12 months, you can “request an authorization for a maximum period of three years, renewable for a period of two years, being able to obtain permanent residence after five years”

What requirements must I meet to apply?

In order to apply for the digital nomad visa, it is necessary for the person to be a graduate professional with a college degree or a professional experience minimum of three years.

Secondly, the company where the worker works must be outside Spanish territory.

Besides, you must prove that you work remotely professionallyl, as well as the company where he works has been operating continuously for more than a year, and that he has been working in it for a minimum period of three months.

You must also prove that the work to be carried out can be performed remotely, and the company must present documentation stating that it allows The worker can carry out their work remotely.

Finally, the worker who wants to apply for the visa cannot have a history prisons in Spain or in other countries where you have resided in the last two years.

For this, an affidavit will be requested stating the non-existence of any crime in a period of five years.

How can I apply for the digital nomad visa?

To apply it is only necessary submit an application at diplomatic missions or consulate officesit is not necessary that they are in Spain.

Likewise, a permanent residence in Spain may be requested if the worker is living regularly, or is studying in the country.

What other countries offer a visa to telework?

Many nations around the world have already regularized teleworking for those people interested in residing in other places while they carry out their work in a company located in any other territory.

This is the full list of countries that allow a digital nomad visa:

– Germany

– eel

– Antigua Barbuda

-Aruba

– Barbados

– Bermuda

– Brazil

– Cape Verde

– Colombia

– Costa Rica

– Croatia

– Curacao

– Cyprus

– Dominica

– equator

– Spain

– Arab Emirates

– Estonian

– Georgian

– Grenade

– Greece

– Hungary

– Indonesian

– Iceland

– Cayman Islands

– Seychelles island

– Italy

– Latvia

-Mlasya

– Malt

– Mauricio

– Mexico

-Monsterrat

– Norway

– Panama

– Portugal

– Czech Republic

– Romania

– St. Lucia

– Sri Lankan

– Thailand

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME