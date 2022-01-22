It is true that we cannot make an exhaustive analysis if we take into account that it was a simple friendly of the Summer Tournament, that it is very premature to make early statements considering that the truth is when you play for points.
However, the Boca Juniors 2022 version of Sebastian Battaglia, at least last night in front of the University of Chile in La Plata, showed a convincing performance and several high points, such as to welcome Darío Benedetto, a brand new reinforcement who has not yet put on his shorts but can already feel confident.
Boca kids play seriously. Not only for having been the authors of the three “Xeneizes” goals (Medina the first, Zeballos the second and Vázquez the third), but fundamentally for what they contributed in the collective and individual performance, achieving very high points in the aforementioned boys, more Aaron Molinas (participated in two goals), a boy who is serious.
Battaglia will also have to find the most pleasant tactical system so that all the pieces can fit together: Molinas has already shown that he feels much more comfortable freed and without the need to help on the mark, with that 4-3-1-2 much more suitable than 4-3-3 although, of course, the system is nothing if the interpreters do not work.
The negative? Almendra’s injury and the little defensive solidity that the team showed, with a Zambrano who did not get up. Boca has Izquierdoz and Rojo suspended for the start of the Cup and if the Peruvian is a starter, the blue and gold team will suffer greatly. The leadership is in time to incorporate another central to solve the problem, before the departure of Licha López. Do not sleep…
