The form will remain the same and the deep knowledge of Serie A, which has just won, helps him. Without the offer of a top club capable of fighting to win the championship, the national team is perfect for him

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

He took his coaching license at the Coverciano technical center many years ago, when he began his career on the Empoli bench, led from Serie C to A. He returned there last November, for a lesson to future Uefa Pro coaches and Uefa A (among the “students” were Daniele De Rossi and Alberto Aquilani), and then at the end of May, with the Scudetto already sewn on his chest, to collect the “Inside the sport 2023” award together with Giuntoli, the transfer market between business and football”. Now Coverciano will become a second home for Luciano Spalletti. Moreover, just about sixty kilometers away from… his first home, the Rimessa, his luxury agritourism located in Montaione. Both in the province of Florence. Only the zip code changes: 50050 Montaione, 50135 Coverciano. See also F1 | Norris thinks the view of the pedal cam can be improved

the module and the interpreters — In Naples Spalletti won the Scudetto with the 4-3-3 formation which is also the formation Mancini almost always uses with the Azzurri. Mancio had recently made an “experiment” with the 3-5-2, but he immediately understood that it wasn’t the right “suit” for Italy. We achieved the triumph at Euro 2020, in June-July 2021, with the 4-3-3 that had Barella, Jorginho and Verratti in the middle, while Lucio brought home the Italian flag with Anguissa, Lobotka and Zielinski. Lucio won’t have a striker like Osimhen in the blue and the absence of a great number 9 was one of the biggest problems Roberto had to deal with. Because Immobile in blue didn’t have the same performance offered with Lazio and because there weren’t any alternatives of thickness. Mancio had the intuition to fish for Retegui in Argentina. Now Spalletti, as well as on the Italo-Argentine, will have to hope for Gasperini’s relaunch of Scamacca to have a center forward who can guarantee him goals. See also The words of Lionel Messi about the Mexican National Team

NAPLES BLOCK — It is inevitable to think that one of his loyalists will be Giovanni Di Lorenzo, his captain at Napoli, a footballer with whom Luciano had a special relationship, but among his squads in the national team there will probably also be Meret, Politano and Raspadori, other key elements of the tricolor formation. With Donnarumma they met when both were in Milan, even if on opposite sides of the Naviglio; he has great esteem for the Inter block in the national team, from Barella to Frattesi passing through Dimarco, Acerbi, Bastoni and Darmian. It is almost obvious that he will relaunch Locatelli in the blue: he can make him his Lobotka in the national team.

PALMARES — The national team is the ideal destination for Spalletti not only for a matter of formation, knowledge of the players (not only of the Napoli block) and the proximity between Coverciano and his home in Montaione. Lucio, having won the Scudetto and given up on continuing his experience at Napoli, is looking for an equally fascinating project. Either an Italian/foreign team fighting for the championship (but to be taken during the current season or at the beginning of the next), or… the national team to lead to qualification for the next European Championships and then to the continental event scheduled for June 2024 in Germany. See also King Giorgio, the magic touch of excellence between fashion and sport