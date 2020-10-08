The World Health Organization has also left it to China to choose experts to investigate the genesis of the corona virus. For this, the WHO has submitted a list of experts to China, which includes the names of those who will investigate the case. This United Nations Organization is now waiting for the seal of China. It is believed that the WHO may also face criticism for its decision. He has already been accused of being a persecutor of China.The WHO’s decision-making unit, the World Health Assembly (WHA), at its annual conference in May, unanimously passed a proposal to investigate the origin of the virus. China also supported this proposal. This unit is currently headed by India. A two-member WHO team visited China in August and completed the groundwork to locate the source of Kovid-19.

Experts from all over the world join this team

Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergency Program, said in a special meeting of the organization’s executive board on Monday that he had selected candidates from around the world for the mission and now has to make the decision, according to the South China Morning Post news Who will be in the international team and when will they come to China.

WHO did not tell when sent the list

Ryan told the advisory group of representatives of the member countries that a list of candidates had been submitted to the Chinese authorities for their consideration. He did not say when the list was sent. The virus first appeared in Wuhan city of China in December last year and later became a global pandemic.

Investigation pressure increased on WHO

According to the report, at Monday’s meeting, representatives from the US, EU, Australia called on the WHO to send the team and share more information about the mission. It is also said in the news that the WHO member cannot send any party to his country without the approval of the country.