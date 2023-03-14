Florida.- Sidney Holmes, who was sentenced in 1988 to 400 years in prison for an armed robbery in Boward County, north of Miami, Florida, will likely be released Monday after spending nearly 35 years after the bars, local media reported.

Holmes, now 57, is expected to be released today, following a request issued by the South Florida county prosecutor’s office’s Sentencing Review Unit.

Holmes contacted this unit in November 2020 and claimed that he was innocent of the 1988 armed robbery of two people at a convenience store that he had been accused of, the local channel NBCMiami reported.

Homes, who was a resident of the city of Lauderhill, received a hefty sentence for being the alleged driver of the vehicle in which two unidentified men were traveling who assaulted and robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint and stole the car from one of them. they.

The Conviction Review Unit, in collaboration with the Florida Innocence Project, investigated and found that Holmes pleaded “plausible” innocence due to how he became a suspect and “the poor eyewitness identification that was the primary evidence in against him in the trial,” said the outlet.

Investigators found that an eyewitness identification of Holmes was “likely a misidentification,” in part due to the photo-alignment and line-up practices used by law enforcement at the time.

Broward Circuit Judge Edward Merrigan today signed an order approving the Broward District Attorney’s Office and the Innocence Project’s request to vacate the conviction and sentence against Holmes.