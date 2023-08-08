Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann, Moritz Bletzinger

Fish that look like male genitals appear in flocks on the beach. Locals and tourists marvel at the unusual natural spectacle in Argentina.

Rio Grande – That’s right, they resemble exactly what you probably have in mind right now. These sea creatures look like a phallus and are popularly known as “penis fish”. A beach near the city of Rio Grande in Argentina was recently swamped by thousands of these specimens, including the New York Post has reported. Both locals and tourists were amazed.

Urechis Unicinctus: Fish looks like a man’s genitals

The sea creature is a species of spoonworm officially named Urechis unicinctus. The penis fish measures about 25 centimeters and has a large head with a hole at the top. The penis fish has existed for 300 million years and has a life span of around 25 years. The creatures usually reside at the bottom of the sea, washed ashore by a violent storm that raged in the Rio Grande River region.

Earlier in 2019, thousands of these worms surfaced on the shores of Drakes Beach near San Francisco after a storm. Ivan Parr, a biologist with the Wildlife Society’s Western Section, spotted the creatures first and claimed that other locals would not believe they were actually worms. “I’ve heard a lot of imaginative theories from wreckers, like flotsam from a wrecked bratwurst freighter,” he said at the time.

Fish Reminds Some of Bedroom Toys – “Some Sea Creatures Will Enjoy This”

In 2021, an Australian marine biologist went viral on social media after posting a picture of the “penis fish”, prompting several lewd reactions. “Where do you put the batteries in?” joked one user, comparing the worm to a sex toy. “Wow, some sea creatures are going to have fun with this,” quipped another. Incidentally, in some cultures, particularly in South Korea, China and Japan, the penis fish is also eaten.

