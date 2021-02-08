Only a few days every 26 months, the alignment of the planets makes possible a launch towards Mars. So when the occasion comes, there are several space agencies that try to take advantage of it to send their probes there. This time it happened in July, the month in which no less than three were launched, each waving a different flag: China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Europa, which also wanted to join the race, could not do so due to last minute failures in the parachute of its ship.

The first to arrive, today February 9, will be the Emirati probe Al-Amal (“Hope”, in Arabic). The date has been adjusted to coincide with the anniversary of the definitive formation of the federation. Its current Prime Minister, Emir Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been the great promoter of the project and, in fact, the Dubai Space Control Center (the “Arab Houston”) bears his name. Apart from the national prestige of the operation, Al-Amal it is intended to be an incentive to stimulate scientific research in the Gulf countries.

Al-Amal it is an orbital probe. It will not land. It will spend at least one Martian year (two terrestrial) circling the planet, photographing it and analyzing the evolution of its climate. About 3.5 billion years ago, Mars is thought to be a more welcoming place. It had atmosphere and water in the form of lakes, rivers, and even some shallow ocean. Nobody knows what happened so that this envelope of gases was lost in space and the planet was turned into a rusty desert that we know today. The mechanism by which small amounts of oxygen and hydrogen still escape is one of the aspects that this probe will investigate.

Just the next day the Chinese probe will arrive, named Tianwen-1 (which is equivalent to something like “Heavenly Questions”, in reference to a mythological theme poem written twenty-five centuries ago). To be the first national attempt to explore Mars, it is a very ambitious project, since it includes three vehicles: an orbital segment, a landing vehicle and a mobile robot, similar to those that China has twice sent to the Moon.

Now, Mars is about two hundred million kilometers from us. At the speed of light, it takes more than ten minutes for radio signals to get there and as long to return. It is therefore impossible to direct the landing in real time. When the Tianwen release your descent capsule, the entire maneuver must be carried out automatically, under the control of the on-board computers. But it won’t be immediate; for now, it will simply enter Martian orbit, waiting for its cameras to locate the best place to land. He will try in a few weeks in the desolate plain of Utopia, in the north of the planet.

China has more experience than anyone else in automatic landings, in which a television camera scans the terrain for the most appropriate place to land. He has done it three times on the Moon; of them, one on the far side using its own communications satellite to follow the development of the operation. Mars is a bit more difficult, but the techniques to use are essentially the same.

And a week later the Perseverance, NASA’s bet. In this case there will be no prior entry into orbit. The vehicle, protected by a heat shield, will plunge into the atmosphere of Mars to fall into what looks like a fossil river delta, in the Jezero crater where in ancient times there was a lake. The name does not correspond to any person; simply means “lake” in various languages ​​of the former Yugoslavia.

The Arab and Chinese vehicles are going to focus on the study of the meteorology and geology of Mars; Perseverance Its main objective is to locate organic remains (carbon compounds) that can be considered biomarkers. Landing at the mouth of a primitive river increases the chances of finding them, as they could have been washed away and concentrated there from a much larger area.

Finding traces of biological activity on Mars is very difficult, although not ruled out. But even if repeated analyzes in that and other regions of the planet were negative, that would have scientific value: it would suggest that life is a much more rare and rare phenomenon in our system. Investigations should be directed towards more remote places: Europa, Enceladus or Titan, for example.

Rafael Clemente He is an industrial engineer and was the founder and first director of the Museu de la Ciència de Barcelona (now CosmoCaixa). He is the author of ‘A small step to [un] man ‘(Dome Books).

