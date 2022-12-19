(From the correspondent Elvira Terranova) – “We did everything humanly possible, we revived Rokia for more than an hour, but there was nothing to do. The baby’s lungs were full of water. She was already dead And for us, every time, it’s a defeat. Because we’re never ready…”. Rosalba Tantillo, the head of the emergency area at the Lampedusa outpatient clinic, has a tired face. It’s just after midnight and her shift isn’t over yet. Yesterday afternoon it was she who led the team of doctors and nurses who tried to save little Rokia, the two-and-a-half-year-old girl from the Ivory Coast who died after the shipwreck that took place yesterday afternoon in front of the coast of Lampedusa. “We tried to find a breath, a sign on the electrocardiogram, but nothing – continues Dr. Tantillo – For us it is an immense pain to see a life go out, then a child…”. The tragedy took place in the early afternoon, in the same hours in which Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini arrived on the island, with his partner Francesca Verdini, who will meet the administrators and the Coast Guard today, when an iron punt, departing from Tunisia, arrived in front of the coasts and overturned.

The 43 migrants on board, including Rokia with her mother, fell into the water. The Guardia di Finanza and the Coast Guard intervened and saw all the migrants at sea. “The little girl was taken, unconscious, to the medical guard at 4 pm – says the nurse Franco Galletto – She was still wearing tights soaked in water. I held her in my arms. Already in the ambulance we understood that managed to revive. But there is always hope. I stroked those beautiful black pigtails. But she showed no signs of life. How many lifeless children have I held in my arms over the years…”. In emergency medical care, the little girl was stripped and warmed up. “We even used a blow dryer to try and warm it up,” says Dr. Tantillo. But after an hour of resuscitation, the doctors had to give up. At 17.10 the death of little Rokia was declared. It was the cultural mediator Mussah, called by all Moses, from Guinea, and now working for the Asp of Palermo, who gave the atrocious news to Rokia’s young mother. “It struck me very much to see the petrified face of her mother – says Dr. Tantillo – A mourning lived in silence and with great dignity. She could see that she was in great pain. She cried in total silence”.

In the corridor of the Poliambulatorio there were also other shipwrecked survivors and some of their relatives. “There was great solidarity with that young mother who lost her daughter – says another doctor from the Guardia Medica, Veronica Billeci, a great experience as a doctor in various islands despite her young age – Everyone hugged each other while they were in the waiting room”. You have seen some heartbreaking scenes, in all these years, Veronica Billeci. “You never get used to it – she says with a whisper and her eyes red with her tiredness – then a psychologist from the hotspot came and accompanied her mother to the reception center”. She then adds: “We were ready for any suffering – she says – But we didn’t think of being war doctors …”.

A two-year-old boy was rescued from drowning and is now doing well

But if there was nothing they could do for little Rokia, the doctors managed to save another two-year-old boy, also from the Ivory Coast. Although he had swallowed water, the rescuers managed to save his life and now his conditions are “fair”, as they say from the Poliambulatorio. And last night he was discharged and taken, with his mother, to the hotspot. Among the 43 migrants, originally from the Ivory Coast, Guinea and Cameroon, rescued by patrol boats 10 miles off the coast of Lampedusa, after their boat sank, there are also 9 women and 3 minors. The survivors of the shipwreck said they left Sfax, Tunisia, at 10pm on Saturday and paid 2,500 dinars each to make the crossing in the iron boat that sank yesterday. Doctors Cristina Geraci and Francesco Zappalà also go to the Poliambulatorio. And the nurse Maria Raimondo. They also cared for 8 other injured survivors. “Some had signs of fuel burns – says Dr. Geraci – others had signs of hypothermia”. Then, there are the wounds of the soul. “Those you can’t see – says Cristina Geraci – There are situations of psychological discomfort in which people don’t even speak. They don’t answer questions. This is no longer an emergency. This issue should be tackled organically”. A complicated job, that of the Lampedusa medical guard, led by Francesco D’Arcà of the Asp of Palermo. Because if on the one hand there are continuous emergencies with the arrivals of migrants, on the other hand there are also visits by citizens. Some ask for a visit, some for medicine.

“Fortunately, the situation has improved in recent times – says Veronica Billeci – We have more beds, more tools, more staff. And this helps us. The ASP has shown itself to be very sensitive towards the Lampedusa health clinic”. Night has fallen on the structure which is located a short distance from the hotspot. The survivors of the shipwreck have all been treated. The two-year-old boy was rescued. But the thoughts of the doctors and nurses of the medical guard inevitably go to little Rokia. His lifeless body was taken to the mortuary. While mom is at the hotspot, helped by a psychologist. “You can’t die like this. We are all human beings and life is a gift from God says nurse Maria Raimondi as she walks away – and we defend her every day, above all from the indifference around the human lives that cross the sea in search of a better life…”.