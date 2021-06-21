Juventus try to attack Rafael Toloi, one of the pillars of Mancini’s defense of Italy committed to Euro 2020.

Despite the contract expiring in 2023, the Italian-Brazilian on the eve of the tournament was given as a sure confirmation in the Atalanta squad, but his performances convinced Allegri and the new Juventus management to probe his interest in a transfer to Turin .

The flexibility that allows the 30-year-old to play both in the center of the defense and on the right wing, in a four or three line, is considered as a plus by Merry, who instructed Madama’s transfer men to make their first contact with the player’s entourage.

There has not yet been a direct confrontation with Toloi, also not to disturb him on the eve of Italy-Wales, but the negotiation could make progress in the next few days, given the week of rest that awaits the Azzurri before the round of 16.

Obviously, the will of theAtalanta, who will have to make an evaluation on the two years that remain in the contract with the player and the possibility of capitalizing him immediately, given his performance at the highest level, for a value of around 18 million euros.