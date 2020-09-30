Meera Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is very active on social media. Meera continues to chat on Insta with fans. Once again Meera had a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. In which he wrote that a lot of messages have come about the birthday party, ask questions. During this, he answered a fan’s question, what is his favorite dish in the birthday party?

A user asked Meera Rajput – Your favorite dish. In response, Meera wrote – I like everything on the menu of the children’s birthday party. But my favorite is noodles and french fries. Earlier, Meera had told in an Insta Chat session what she called Shahid Kapoor. Meera wrote in response to a fan’s question- ‘Listen’.

This answer was given regarding the planning of the third child-

During the Insta Chat session, a user asked Meera – is she considering a third child? Meera wrote- ‘Hum do hamare do’. Apart from this, while answering the question of a fan, he said that what are the three essential things for women? Meera was asked by a user – what is most important for women? In response, Meera wrote – ‘Atma Vishwas, a great bra girl trib.

Even though you are far away from the acting world, Meera Rajput has a tremendous fan following on social media. Meera Rajput has close to 30 lakh followers only on Instagram.