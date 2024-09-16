Trump Attack, Who Tried to Kill Him Was a Former Voter. The Tycoon Was Approaching That Bush Near Hole 5 and…

Donald Trump has managed to escape a second attack, this time in Florida while he was playing golf. The new attempt to kill the Republican candidate for the US presidency also failed, two months after the first episode at a rally in Pennsylvania. At first it seemed like a street shooting, but as time went by the picture became increasingly disturbing and the agents confirmed: “The target was Donald Trump”. The attacker was arrested, he had attempted to escape along Interstate 95, the highway that crosses Florida from north to south. When he was arrested, the man did not resist and was not armed.

The man arrested and under investigation for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on Sunday at his golf course in Florida is called Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who moved to Hawaii from North Carolina in 2018. He is very active on social media where he said he was ready to fight and die for Ukraine. He also said he voted for Trump in 2016 but was disappointed; he voted in the last Democratic primaries and expressed his support for Joe Biden before he withdrew from the race for the White House. In a post last April on X, Routh wrote that “democracy is at stake in this election”, a phrase repeatedly used by the Democratic Party against Trump. For this reason, Trump supporters and right-wing media accuse President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of fomenting violent rhetoric against their rival.

Ryan Wesley Routh had been hiding in the bushes at the edge of the Trump International Course in West Palm Beach, waiting to spot the tycoon, who was busy playing golf like every Sunday. When the former president reached the 5th hole, and was between 350 and 450 meters away from the attacker, a security agent noticed the rifle barrel sticking out of the bushes and immediately fired. An AK-47 rifle with binoculars and two backpacks full of ammunition, as well as a mini Go Pro camera, were recovered from the hedges where he had been hiding. Trump was taken away by the men of the escort. “When we stopped him – explained Sheriff William Snyder – he was relatively calm. He showed no emotion, he didn’t ask what was happening”.

The golf club, explained Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, “is surrounded by bushes, so when someone slips in you can’t see them. Since Trump is not a sitting president, there is no total control of the perimeter, but only where the Secret Service is.” Trump immediately declared that he was “safe” and warned: “I will never give up.” Tones that recalled those following the first attack, which had launched the tycoon in the polls. “We are happy that he is safe,” declared US President Joe Biden and vice-president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The tycoon’s opponent then added in a post published on her X account: “Violence has no place in America.”