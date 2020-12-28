The animal and plant species on our planet are currently dying hundreds of times faster than in the past ten million years. Scientists speak of a “mass extinction”. More than a million known species are now threatened with extinction – and thus also the basis of human existence. This diversity of life ensures, among other things, clean air, clean water and sufficient food.

But how can we prevent humans from catastrophically decimating the diversity of life? In order to preserve this so-called biodiversity, in addition to consistent climate protection, there are several ideas that are all interrelated: living vegan, creating protected areas and creating flower strips in the state and land.

1. Veganism or a mainly plant-based diet

The vegan lifestyle quickly boils up to the dining table as an emotional topic and is controversial even among nutrition experts when it comes to the health consequences. However, the majority of the scientists can agree on one finding: Those who eat a plant-based diet and remove sausage, milk and the like from the menu save water, arable land and greenhouse gases that fuel global warming.

Jürgen König, nutritionist at the University of Vienna, explains: “If a largely plant-based diet resulted in farmers not clearing the rainforest for the cultivation of animal feed, for example, something would certainly be gained for biodiversity.”

However, the researcher also warns: It is not that easy to do without meat and milk. Such a change in diet could only really contribute to the preservation of biological diversity if the fields that were freed up in this way were also managed sustainably or placed under protection. “Not all people have to become vegan for this – it is enough if the human diet changes more towards a plant-based basis.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The scientist explains why people depend on biodiversity using one of Germans’ favorite fruits: “On the world market, bananas are largely determined by a single variety, the Cavendish banana. This Cavendish banana is susceptible to the so-called Panama disease, caused by the TR4 fungus. ”

Three quarters of the land used to date could be saved by a plant-based diet. Photo: Jens Büttner / dpa

If the harvest of this one type of banana were to collapse worldwide because of the fungal disease, there would probably not be enough of the fruit to buy in the shops. If humans drive the climate crisis further, this one type of banana could only grow poorly because it dies in the new, hotter climate.

Food production ravages the soil

“If, on the other hand, we keep several types of banana, people can fall back on a heat-resistant or fungus-resistant type of banana in an emergency,” explains König. According to two scientists from Oxford University, the ecological significance of how we eat cannot be overestimated:

A conversion of mankind to a plant-based diet could save three billion hectares of previously used land – this corresponds to more than three quarters of the previous land consumption in food production. The two researchers Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek calculated this number in a large study and in the renowned specialist magazine Science released.

Food production is therefore in large part for Acidified and over-fertilized soils around the world. Acidic and over-fertilized soils – both the result of industrialized agriculture – can in turn decimate and “fundamentally” change the biodiversity in ecosystems, the researchers write in their study.

Following these ideas, a menu with less meat, milk & Co. can not only protect the climate, but also counteract the extinction of species through less damaged soils.

2. A third of the planet as a protected area

So that the global community can stem the extinction of species, environmental experts have brought a radical-sounding idea into play: a good third of the earth’s surface is to be declared a protected area – both on land and on water. This idea is part of a draft for future international species protection policy. 196 member states have so far committed to the so-called Biodiversity Convention (CBD) to protect the diversity of life.

A rainbow has formed over the rainforest in Ulu Baram, Malaysia. Photo: AFP

Thomas Fartmann, professor of ecology at the University of Osnabrück, gives the idea a chance in the fight against species extinction: “Only, if we have enough space, we can preserve species – and politics must be able to determine what happens on these spaces. ”

Because it is not just a matter of “simply letting nature be nature” in such protected areas – that is a widespread misconception. Wherever people operate sustainably, “for example with little fertilizer in the fields and space for wild herbs such as poppies”, the biodiversity is particularly high.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s nun mit Tagesspiegel Plus: Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen.]

According to Fartmann, researchers have made similarly astonishing observations in coral reefs, for example: where parts of the reef were broken out by storms, suddenly many more fish and plant species romped about – and where elephants knocked down trees in rainforests, the biodiversity blossomed on which the Man is so dependent.

Protected areas can benefit from people

Biologists concluded from this: If ecosystems such as forests and meadows are disrupted a little, biodiversity benefits – even if humans do it with agriculture. According to the ecologist Fartmann, “a little disturbance” means: “Fertilize little, mow little and graze with few grazing animals.”

It is therefore only logical that “the great variety of animal and plant species in European nature reserves depends on sustainable human use”. To the astonishment of visitors, cows graze in the middle of German protected areas – and create pasture landscapes on which ground-breeding birds such as lapwing find a habitat.

Lapwings are ground-breeding birds and rely on meadows and pastures for their offspring. Photo: Roland Scheidemann / dpa

In this way, humans can recreate the habitat that urgently needs more to stop species from becoming extinct. “Placing a third of the planet under protection can therefore benefit biodiversity if these areas are properly managed.”

However, there are also landscapes that should be left alone: ​​“These are bogs, for example,” says ecologist Fartmann, where adders, bog dragonflies and curlews typically occur. In spring, the global community in Kunming, China, wants to decide how exactly it wants to keep its promise to protect species – the idea of ​​placing a third of the earth under protection will also be an issue.

One In any case, the global community has come closer to the sub-goal of species protection: According to UN figures, the area of ​​the protected areas on land has grown from 10 to 15 percent, another two percent would be necessary. In Germany, the number of nature reserves has risen to more than 8,800 in recent years, and around 630 full-time rangers take care of them.

3. Establish flowering meadows

More than half of the nearly two million animal species in the world are insects. But the worldwide death of insects is destabilizing entire food chains: birds find less food, plants and fruit trees are less pollinated. Almost half of the around 560 wild bee species in Germany are endangered or extinct. But pests such as aphids can also multiply more easily if predators such as hoverflies become fewer.

Gardeners and environmental organizations try to counteract the decline in insects with flower meadows and flower strips in town and country: Wild bees and butterflies can feed on the nectar and pollen from the flowers.

Daniela Warzecha, ecologist and flowering meadow expert at the Senckenberg Research Institute, says: “Such artificially created flowering areas serve as an emergency aid for insects. For example, daisies, clover or bluebells can quickly feed certain insects in the flowering meadows. ”

A bumblebee flies past a common adder head in Berlin’s Spreebogenpark. Photo: Stella Weweler / Deutsche Wildtier Stiftung

Depending on the type of insect, however, the seed mixture for such flowering meadows is also decisive: “Hover flies and many wild bee species with a short proboscis feed on different flowers than a fur bee with a long proboscis.” The ecologist also has deer in her research work in the fields and brown hares discovered in the flowering meadows.

“Artificially created flower strips, however, cannot replace valuable habitats such as pastures or poor meadows, which are so important for biodiversity”. Rather, flowering meadows are just a kind of gas station for the insects in the otherwise barren cities and landscapes. “At the moment we have to create these areas because we have no other choice and have to act on species protection.”

Warzecha explains why people now have to invest time and money in creating flowering meadows in order to stop the extinction of species among insects: “With frequent mowing and fertilization, wild herbs hardly ever bloom, as was the case a few decades ago on meadows and on the edges of fields At that time, farmers also used less herbicides, which suppressed every plant except the crop, as is the case in today’s agriculture.

Insects must also be able to nest nearby

Creating a flowering meadow may sound simple, but according to the ecologist, it takes more than that so that it is well received by insects: “For example, many of our native wild bees are less than a centimeter tall and therefore cannot fly too far.

Video 00:59 min. UN warns of mass extinction of species

That’s why the insects have to go somewhere nest near the flowering meadows – for example in piles of sand, open ground or in cavities that you find in dead wood or hedges. “What sounds like a lot of work, according to the ecologist, could actually be avoided:” If we had a more natural landscape, we would have to do not make such huge efforts as with the flowering meadows to stop species extinction. “

However, the three ideas of veganism, protected areas and flowering meadows have one thing in common: They show that none of the three measures alone can stop species extinction, but that they complement each other – and, according to the United Nations, consistent climate protection is essential in order to avert ecological collapse.

How the world community wants to preserve the diversity of life, and thus the livelihood of people, remains to be seen. Politicians must deliver at the next World Species Conservation Conference in China in spring at the latest.