The National Federation of Indian Railwaysmen NFIR, one of the two unions recognized by the railways, has announced a nationwide strike with bonuses and some pending demands.

However, the organization has not told when they are going on strike.

new Delhi

Even in the Corona period (Covid-19 period), the railway employees who run the country’s lifeline railways day and night are on the path of agitation. The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), one of the two unions recognized by the railways, has announced a nationwide strike with bonuses and some pending demands. However, the organization has not told when they are going on strike.

Railway workers are putting life at stake

NFIR General Secretary M Raghavaiah on Tuesday revealed the strategy of this strike. He says that in the midst of Corona crisis, 13 lakh railway employees are working hard day and night, putting their lives at stake. That is why the wheel of Indian Railways is spinning. Despite this, the Government of India is not meeting the pending demands of railway employees. Therefore, the railway workers are forced to go on strike.

2,000 crore pending for railway employees

According to him, around 2,000 crore rupees have been pending as railway employees across the country. It has not yet been paid by the government to the railway employees. Railway workers are also working during the Corona period to keep the railway operation smooth. Due to which the Kovid-19 transition has so far nearly 300 railway employees have died in the cheek of time. The families of these railwaymen should be given appropriate compensation.

Privatization of Navratna

Raghuvaiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Varanasi that Indian Railways is Navratna. However, today the work of privatization of this Navratna is going on. Railway operations are being given to private hands. NFIR will not accept it at all.

Bonus employees’ right

NFIR spokesperson SN Malik said that the bonuses are the right of railway employees, which they take on the basis of production. Railway workers should get the pending bonus till 2019-20. It has been continuously getting millions of railway employees since the year 1977. Apart from this, installment of pensioner’s dearness allowance has been stopped, that is also unfair with former railwaymen. The government cannot stop it in the name of the Corona crisis. SN Malik said that if this is the policy of the Government of India, then NFIR stands with all the railway employees and if the demands are not met, the rail wheel will be stopped all over the country.