Of: George Anastasiadis

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck announces a turnaround in gas policy, but does not dare to at least partially reverse the phase-out of nuclear power, comments Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of the Münchner Merkur.

Germany’s captains of industry are losing their patience. They fear production stops – and the hesitant action of the traffic light government on coal and nuclear power. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Germany’s “turning point” is a snail: Seven agonizing weeks passed before the announcement by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck that mothballed coal-fired power plants would be put back into operation, and the first reactor was connected to the grid. Italy’s cooling towers had been steaming at full capacity for months to save valuable gas. The junk at the nuclear power plants is even more blatant: although every child now knows that without nuclear power the lights could go out in Germany, the Chancellor is only now, after months of maneuvering (and sparing the Green coalition partner), “considering” the temporary continued operation of some nuclear power plants.

It must not be the case that green sensibilities are more important to the traffic light government than saving the industrial location. No wonder that the head of the Federation of German Industries is now bursting at the seams. Out of healthy self-interest alone, business associations usually treat the government with kid gloves. The fact that Siegfried Russwurm is now taking them off shows the desperation of the captains of industry at the threat of production stops and the ease with which the coalition is reacting to the “biggest energy crisis in the history of the Federal Republic”. We are still converting huge amounts of gas into electricity instead of filling the storage tanks for a cold winter. Putin likes it when Germany makes itself more of a pawn for the Kremlin than necessary.

Even companies that want to switch from gas to oil are experiencing their miracle with the German bureaucracy. Long approval procedures are slowing down the exit from Putin gas. The Germans’ new favorite politician, the eloquent green superstar Robert Habeck, is largely responsible for all of this. But the time for fine speeches is long gone. Austerity appeals to the citizens are not enough. Political decisions must be made now, and with speed.