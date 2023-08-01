Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) rejects border controls. © Imago (montage)

Although the police warn that Putin is allowing migrants to be smuggled into Germany, Faeser refuses border controls. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

In order to regain the people’s party it hasn’t been for a long time, the SPD would have to look north, or back in time. In Denmark, the Labor Party very successfully combines a committed social policy with a strict policy on foreigners and asylum. In this country, from 1998 to 2005, it was the “red sheriff” Otto Schily who, for Gerhard Schröder, redeemed the social democratic security promise to the little people who do not live in the posh villa districts, but in the working-class districts, which they share with many immigrants from all over the world share countries.

The Scholz SPD no longer has a Schily, only a Nancy Faeser. And she doesn’t want to be a sheriff at all. The police are warning ever louder about mass illegal migration, but yesterday the interior minister again categorically rejected the requested internal border controls.

Nancy Faeser’s ‘No’ to border controls: Disastrously wrong

The federal police continue to control only the border with Austria, although the smugglers’ business is increasingly shifting to the east. By far the most unauthorized entries in the first half of the year came from the transit country Poland, and the border with the Czech Republic is also becoming more and more of a hotspot. Police unionists are sounding the alarm and warning that the dictators Putin and Lukashenko are attempting to destabilize Germany by using gangs of smugglers to smuggle large numbers of migrants west, some equipped with Russian visas.

The traffic light has changed the headings in asylum policy, with loud lamentations from the Greens. But in the fine print, everything remains as lax as it was under Merkel. A program against illegal migration, at least some individual measures? none.

Faeser’s harsh no to border controls despite the escalating asylum crisis is as devastatingly wrong in its symbolic effect as the shutdown of the last nuclear reactors enforced by the Greens in the middle of the greatest energy crisis. In fact, the government declares that it is not responsible for migration policy. She leaves it up to cities and communities to deal with the onslaught somehow and succinctly refers to the planned EU asylum procedures in the reception centers at the European external borders.

But these will be a long time coming. District administrators and mayors no longer have this time. The SPD, if she were to look to the right, wouldn’t really either.