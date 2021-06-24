Trained to remain calm in any situation, two years ago he became the first four-legged dog in Europe capable of emotionally helping victims of severe violence. It is now planned to be used for the re-education of serial criminals

In a French court there is a large black dog walking around the corridors. He is the darling of judges and lawyers, who stop to caress and cuddle him between one hearing and another. This is Lol, a 5-year-old Labrador trained to stay calm around strangers, even in agitated situations. Lol arrived two years ago in the court of Lot, in southwestern France, thanks to Judge Frédéric Almendros, who had learned of an experiment in Seattle, in the United States, where dogs were used to offer moral support to victims of crime and violence.

In this area of ​​the country, unlike the big cities where most cases involve drug dealing, crimes of domestic violence and abuse are prevalent. Lol is able to keep a cool head even during very tense situations, such as cross interrogations where rape victims are confronted with their attackers. “After examining a case, if I think it can be useful, I ask for the help of the dog – Judge Almendros tells the BBC – having Lol sitting next to you has often helped the victims to manage the stress of the process and allowed them to open up and tell what they have suffered ». So far Lol has attended more than eighty trials, supporting victims from 3 to 90 years of age. In one case, an elderly couple traumatized following a violent home robbery was able to explain what happened only in the presence of the dog.

Lol is a lawyer in Cahors, southwest of France. Source: Bbc

Lol is also a volunteer of the France Victims association, which assists over 600 people a year, including many victims of domestic and sexual violence. The dog approaches them wagging its tail and is cuddled. Physical contact reassures people and helps them find the necessary calm to face the various stages of the process. Lol’s help has proved decisive in the last two years, so much so that other courts in France have “borrowed” it. Many courts now have their own dog, including those in the cities of Nevers and Nîmes. Even the courthouse in the Parisian suburb of Bobigny, one of the largest in France, will soon have its “tranquilizer” dog. Many other courts will join, and both Labrador and Golden retriver will be “hired”.

At the moment, dogs like Lol do not have a recognized legal status, but this could change thanks to a law promoted by President Macron’s party that would frame animals as a tool to help victims of crime and violence.

Meanwhile Lol is making herself known far beyond the borders of France. The dog was taken to the European Parliament and participated in a crime seminar focused on victim assistance. A new challenge is foreseen for him: to try to reform violent criminals and prevent them from returning to committing crimes. And, according to Judge Almendros, “If there is anyone capable of” re-educating “repeat offenders, that is Lol.”

