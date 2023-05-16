The CIA has launched a two-minute video to recruit spies from among the Russians and convince those who are disillusioned with the war in Ukraine and with life in the country to share their secrets. The short-lived but highly emotional spot suggests that you can help improve your country’s situation by handing over information to the US agency, while maintaining a strong sense of Russian patriotism. The clip was originally posted on the US spy agency’s new Telegram channel, which is a highly popular source of unfiltered news in Russia. But then it was also put online on other platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The video provides text-based instructions on how to use the Tor browser to access the “deep web” and encryption tools the CIA uses to ensure its protection. The agency said it expects contacts from people operating in the fields of intelligence, diplomacy, science and technology, showing interest in all types of information, including political and economic aspects.



01:51