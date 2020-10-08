In addition to acting, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is also known for keeping his words clear. In a recent interview, Saif said that he no longer believes in Indian award shows. He also talked about his own National Award which he received for the film ‘Hum Tum’. Saif said that some people felt that he did not deserve her.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Saif said, “Yes, I have been honored with a few awards in my career, including the National Award for ‘Hum Tum’. But I think in a few years I have given myself Has proven much better than expected. “

Saif further said that he does not believe in award shows and described it as ‘Whole Big Tamasha’. He recalled an incident that had happened to him a few years earlier. Saif said, “To be honest, I do not believe him. A few years ago I was called for an award function. When I went there, a big organization official said to me, ‘We will give you the Best Actor Award Wanted to give. But you know how it happens. We will give you the award for Best Actor in a Comic Role. “

He said that after presenting the award show as a ‘commercial aspect’ it turned into “a big spectacle”. Saif also believes that this award show is an excuse to earn money. He said, “As I see it, award shows have become a way to earn money by performing. If you have the intelligence, you spend the money well.”