At the moment there is a strong rumor about a possible remake of the first installment of The last of us what would be developing Naughty dog right now.

The source of the information is Bloomberg and it is assumed that, initially, a study in San Diego would be in charge of giving a new retouch to The last of us, however, the work fell into Naughty dog that he would now have to take over this project.

This is yet to be confirmed, however the source appears to be reliable. To this we must add that the remake of TLOU It is not the only project that generated news.

According to the information available, in 2019 the idea of ​​developing Days Gone 2, since the study Sony Bend failed to sell the idea. While the game had good sales and generated profits, it was not as well received by critics and its development was too long.

Now the team of Sony Bend you are working on a multiplayer with Naughty dog, which could well be the element that complements the experience of The Last of Us 2. The other half of the aforementioned study works on a new Uncharted under the supervision of Naughty dog. However, the story did not stop there.

We also recommend: Neither Uncharted 5, nor TLOU2 3: Naughty Dog would start a new franchise

What’s going to happen to The Last of Us and Sony Bend?

Various developers of Sony Bend they thought they would end up absorbed by Naught dog and, those in charge of the study asked to be removed from the project of Uncharted. This was fulfilled and now they are working on an internal project.

Now apparently Sony you are looking for your studies to make sales successes and that causes discomfort in the studies of PlayStation. Even the team that was working on the development of the remake of The last of us.

With this, it seems that Sony does not want to take other creative routes that mean a risk and only focus on studios that can deliver sung hits. The remake of The last of us seems to be under control with Naughty dog in charge of the project, however, the reboot or the new direction of Uncharted It seems that it has no direction since Sony Bend is no longer in the project.

Fountain



