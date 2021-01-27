Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked for the COVID-19 vaccine on a buttock in full controversy over the refusal of the president to be vaccinated in public.

The Minister of Health, Francisco Duque, has defended Duterte’s decision and asserted that “it must be respected.” “Your decision could be seen as the decision of the british monarchy. The Queen of England does not want to be vaccinated in front of the whole world, “he said.

Critical voices believe that Duterte prefers to be vaccinated in private so as not to show what dose is applied (AP).

Although critical voices consider that Duterte prefers to be vaccinated in private so as not to show what dose is applied In the heat of controversy over the safety of the vaccines distributed by the State, Duque has clarified that the important thing is “if getting vaccinated in the buttock has the same effect” and has assured that, in this case, “it is the same” as getting vaccinated in the arm.

Filipinos await answers to know when they will be vaccinated (EFE).

However, to guarantee the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to the population, Carlito Galvez, who is in charge of the distribution of the vaccines, has expressed his willingness to be vaccinated in public.

“We are willing to be vaccinated, but we hope that when this happens, we will not be criticized for receiving some kind of special treatment,” he stressed, according to information from the ABS-CBN chain.

