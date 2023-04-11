Home page World

From: Carina Ottillinger

In addition to a dress code, a bride also sets a “hair code”. No bridesmaid should look more beautiful than herself on the wedding day.

Munich/San Francisco – Everything should be perfect on the wedding day. The location, the music and the food. But the bride herself also wants to be perfect. The dress has to fit, the make-up has to be right and the hair has to be perfectly styled. That means pure stress for the bride. But what if the wedding guests are more beautiful than the bride herself?

Out of panic, a bride asked bigger and bigger requirements of their wedding guests. She didn’t even stop at her own sister. On Reddit the sister and bridesmaid shares her experience. It all started with the dress code, she said: only long-sleeved clothing was allowed, and all tattoos had to be covered. Then it got more and more absurd.

Wedding guests must wear their hair shorter than the bride

The bride required all bridesmaids to wear their hair at least six inches shorter than the bride herself. This felt like a betrayal to the bride’s sister. For her hair was much longer than the bride’s and reached to her knees. Cutting was not an option for her. “My hair is very important to me,” the sister wrote on Reddit. “They are an important part of my identity and I really love them.”

The bride wore her hair down the middle of her back, half a meter shorter than her sister. All of the girlfriends had shorter hair with one exception – the girlfriend with longer hair than the bride agreed to the cut. The sister, on the other hand, didn’t: “My sister freaked out when I said I wouldn’t cut my hair.”

The bride demands: All wedding guests must wear their hair shorter than the bride. (Iconic image) © Imago/ Sara Monika

Wedding dispute between sisters over “hair code” escalates

The bride didn’t even want to accept a conciliatory compromise. She refused the suggestion of an updo. “It would take people’s minds off her and she wanted all of her bridesmaids to wear their hair down.”

Then the mother, who was also on the sister’s side, intervened. She tried to calm the bride down and failed as well. Eventually the dispute escalated. The sister no longer wanted to be a bridesmaid and instead came as an ordinary wedding guest. The bride then threw a tantrum and the sister fled.

A little later the fiancé of the bride got in touch and tried to persuade the sister. But the bride’s sister told him not to cut off half her hair for a day, only to spend years growing it back. The fiancé agreed with her, but he just wanted a happy bride. The sister was adamant: “I’m annoyed with the whole thing and I really don’t want to deal with her shit, if she freaks out about it I worry what else she’s going to freak out about.”

No short hair – no bridesmaid at sister’s wedding

After another frantic call from the fiancé – “Hey, she hasn’t stopped crying in thirty minutes. Can you please just cut your hair?” – the sister finally left the group of bridesmaids.

Shortly thereafter, the bride personally called her sister: “She cried and said that I don’t have to cut my hair or be a bridesmaid, but please put it up.” The sister doubted that the bride would have a final decision on the matter has found peace. She probably will have to go through some more discussions, she suspected.