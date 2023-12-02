Scoring a set of single-spoke rims seems very easy, but it is almost impossible.

What’s more fun than dealing with rarities? It will come as no surprise to you that an Audi RS6 Avant with Prior Design bodykit will be at the Essen Motor Show 2023. If you really want to know what they look like, check this article in which we already discuss the white bolt. Or drive to Essen.

But Essen is especially fun because of its special and obscure cars. And yes, in most cases the cars are no longer original. But is that so bad? You can always put the original high springs underneath. Or take off the spoiler work. Or install the original wheels. It’s still possible to be boring.

Toyota Celica GT (A60)

But in the case of this Toyota, we would really advise against that. Because we really drooled over this thing for half an hour. At least, the undersigned did that. Co-worker @Loek knew that work also needed to be done and our Technically Friendly Giant wanted to take a closer look at a few Mercedes.

This is a typical car that we have almost completely forgotten about. In the past you would sometimes see one driving around. Instead of a Nissan 180SX, Honda Prelude or Mitsubishi Starion, you could also drive this. In many cases the cars have rusted away or simply written off.

We can’t say it, because every joke gets a beard, but this copy is still completely factory new. Or in case made new from the factory. To be specific, this is a Toyota Celica GT of the ‘A60’ generation for the European market. There are a huge number of different Celicas, including very big ones (Celica Supra) and very luxurious sedans (Celica Camry).

Single-spoke rims from Advan

Now this car already had quite special wheels as standard: four-hole wheels. In this case they are single-spoke rims and boy, do they look nice! The wheels in question are custom Advan A3E‘s. These rims are really extremely rare, especially in this version.

The A3E wheels are a kind of ‘one-spoke’ rim or a two-hole rim Advan, just how you look at it. In the 80’s we didn’t understand Japanese tuning in Europe (because we were full of ourselves), but nowadays we see that this high quality product is severely undervalued.

Nowadays, if you have a perfect Celica GT (A60) or a set of Advan A3E wheels, you have a unique car and a head turner, even at a car fair that only has big cars on display.

