American scientists involved in the rapid development of the Corona virus vaccine are troubled by the lack of monkeys. He has warned that if the monkeys are not available in time for the vaccine test, then it may face a delay in its development.During the era of corona virus epidemic, animal demand has increased due to vaccine testing. All scientists want to test their vaccines on monkeys. This has led to trials of many vaccines due to increased demand and reduced supply. Due to the cost of animals and the controversies surrounding them, intensive research on vaccines has also been affected.

Monkeys are not available for vaccine trials

According to The National Primate Research Centers, the rhesus monkey is commonly used in biomedical research. Coen Van Rompe of the California National Primate Research Center said that there has been a shortage of these monkeys all over America. At the same time, Mark Lewis, CEO of contract research firm Biocal, said that we can no longer find any rhesus monkeys, they have completely disappeared.

China stopped exporting monkeys

Monkey exports from China have also decreased significantly during the Corona virus epidemic. In this situation, many European countries, including the US, are facing a shortage of monkeys for vaccine testing. The United States imported a total of 35000 monkeys last year, with China’s participation around 30 per cent. Now China has refused to supply the monkeys, fearing the Corona virus.



Immune system of monkeys is like humans

American researchers say the monkey corona virus vaccines are useful in testing. Their immune system is almost identical to human. Human trials of any vaccine are started only after testing them. In such a situation, trial of vaccine is being affected due to non availability of monkeys.