Of Elena Meli

Not just smog: light and noise pollution are also associated with increased cardiovascular risk. How to defend yourself and limit exposure

It is well known that polluted air is harmful, but it is not the only type of smog to watch out for: the latest evidence shows that even being exposed to too much noise or a hyper-lit environment during the night they increase the probability of cardiovascular diseases and even mortality heart attacks and strokes. The experts reported this during the last congress Knowing and treating the heart of Center for the Fight Against Heart Attack – Onlus Foundationalso giving some advice to protect yourself and limit the damage.

Dangerous smog Air pollution is the fourth cause of disease and death worldwidebut as specified Francesco Prati, president of the Center for the Fight against Heart Attack, more than 50 percent of these deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases. Among the different components of smog, PM2.5 is the one that most correlates with heart and vessel diseases: it is associated, for example, with a greater susceptibility to atherosclerosis of the coronary arteries and a pro-inflammatory state in the blood vessels which favors the instability of atherosclerotic plaques and thrombotic events, therefore leading to a greater risk of heart attack. PM2.5 is small in size (the name refers to the diameter of the polluting particles, less than 2.5 microns) and can therefore penetrate deeply into the pulmonary alveoli and from there reach directly into the bloodstreamcausing damage and dysfunction of tissues far from the lungs. See also "Doctor, how much do I have left?": the (great) value of time for cancer patients

Too much noise, too much light Me too’noise pollution it is bad for the heart and can add to that of the air, enhancing its negative effects: traffic noise starts a chain reaction which induces an increase in heart rate and stress hormones, greater reactivity of platelets which therefore tend to form thrombi, greater vascular inflammation and oxidative stress. Due to constant urban growth and the increase in mobility of products and people, noise pollution continues to grow: in 2020 the European Union estimated that approximately 20 percent of the population exposed to traffic noise levels above 55 decibels and this number is probably underestimated – says Prati -. A recent study reported that combined exposure to air and noise pollution is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular events compared to exposure to one or neither, with an effect mediated primarily by inflammation of the blood vessels. The negative consequences of traffic noise are much more significant during the night, probably because they interrupt the sleep-wake cycle, deprive and/or fragment and disturb sleep. Night-time light pollution is also bad for you, because it alters the production of melatonin, the circadian rhythm and the sleep/wake cycle; some investigations indicate that negative effects include a greater risk of heart attacks and strokes and hospitalizations for cardiovascular diseases. See also The bulletin: 186,253 new cases and 360 deaths (new peak of victims of this wave). Rate at 16.4%

How to defend yourself To reduce the dangers, it is important that public measures are introduced, such as the limitation of traffic in urban centers and the reduction of emissions via diesel particle traps, catalytic converters or alternative fuels, but also acoustic barriers in densely populated areas and close to sensitive areas such as schools and hospitals, the insulation of buildings from noise, speed limits and the application of quiet road surfaces, the ban on night-time air traffic given that noise during the night is associated with the most pronounced health effects. However, each of us can do something to protect ourselves, as Prati explains: They can be useful air purifiers and high efficiency HEPA filtersto reduce indoor levels of particulate matter, but also small changes in habits such as exercise outside busy areas. To reduce the impact of noise, gestures such as turning off electronic devices when not in use, closing doors when using noisy machines such as dishwashers or washing machines or turning them on before leaving the house, using earplugs or headphones to reduce noise help. loud noises, turn down the volume when listening to headphones or speakers and do not park in noisy areas such as industries or airports. To contain light pollution, there are dimmers, motion sensors and timers to reduce average lighting levels, preferably LED; Furthermore, turning off unnecessary internal lighting, particularly in offices at night, helps to reduce overall light pollution, as does keeping the shutters closed after sunset. In the end, You should use night mode on all electronic devices such as computers, tablets and smartphones because they contribute a lot to the light pollution to which we are exposed. See also Italians fear cancer more than any other disease, but the HPV vaccine (which could eliminate some of them) is underused