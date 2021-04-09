Special rights and exemptions for vaccinated people – a reality for everyone in the near future? The first German federal state decides exceptions for people with “complete vaccination protection”.

Mainz – In Rhineland-Palatinate, “fully vaccinated people” will benefit from some exceptions in the future. The Ministry of Health in Mainz announced this. According to this, all people who received their second vaccination more than 14 days ago should no longer be bound by certain rules for fighting pandemics.

However, the vaccinated must meet one condition: They must not suffer from symptoms that could indicate an infection with the coronavirus. So anyone who coughs, sniffles or suffers from a sore throat, loss of taste or fever must continue to submit to the same measures as anyone who has not been vaccinated Changes to the regulation.

Corona in Germany: Special rules for vaccinated people introduced in Rhineland-Palatinate

So far, there are only small exceptions that the Ministry of Health in the SPD-led state in Mainz has formulated. But if they go to school all over Germany and are retained in the long term, the special rules could make everyday life much easier for more and more people.

Visits to outdoor restaurants or so-called body-hugging services are only possible on the condition that a negative rapid test can be presented – depending on the currently applicable regulation, which is often linked to the incidence values. But that is exactly what will no longer apply in Rhineland-Palatinate from April 11th. From then on, double vaccination means: No test to go shopping, to the hairdresser or to outdoor dining. However, nothing works without proof: Vaccinated persons have to prove in writing or digitally that they have been vaccinated against Corona twice. The “operator of the respective facility” should check.

Corona in Germany: Exception rules for vaccinated people in Rhineland-Palatinate also apply to segregation from others

So far, 13 percent of Rhineland-Palatinate people have been vaccinated (as of April 7, RLP Ministry of Health). Another change comes into effect for them one day later, on April 12th: After entering from a risk area, vaccinated persons no longer have to “isolate themselves”, i.e. go into quarantine.

Like much at the moment, both are only provisional: The change to segregation is initially valid until May 10th, the exemption from the obligation to test until April 25th. (kat)