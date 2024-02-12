MUSIC

Great welcome for Geolier upon his arrival at the Maschio Angioino in Naples, where the mayor Gaetano Manfredi will give the singer a personalized plaque to celebrate the success achieved at the 2024 Sanremo Festival. “I want to thank everyone and the mayor for their closeness to me and the young people – said the second place winner at the Festival – We Neapolitans have always had this sense of unity. The rest matters little: I went to Sanremo with the aim of bringing the Neapolitan language and I succeeded, in the end the result matters little. I am I was happy with everything and I was grateful for the support I had from my city which was exaggerated.”



