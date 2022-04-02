The first races of the season with brand new F1 cars are over. But as the teams fly across the globe to race in every corner of the globe, yet another race is playing in the background. The race to develop the cars as quickly as possible during the season.

This year in particular, the teams are developing fast and a lot because they are inundated with new data. Think, for example, of the shape of the front wing or the parts under the car that have to suck the whole to the asphalt. They probably learn something new every ten feet.

But what has to happen before new parts find their way into the car? TopGear visited the Alfa Romeo Racing factory to explore how this development process works. The factory of the Alfa Romeo F1 team, which Sauber runs, is located in Hinwil, Switzerland. Before a new part is tightened, it must take a journey through all the facilities of the Alfa Romeo F1 factory, each of which has its own role.

The development phase

Everything starts with an idea. These ideas, of course, do not come out of the blue, but are based on figures and findings. By interpreting data from previous races and results in the wind tunnel, the designers and aerodynamics experts see where there is room for improvement.

The simulator plays a crucial role in interpreting this data. This goes a bit further than a 200 euro steering wheel and the latest F1 game. The driver who does the development work sits in an F1 chassis mounted on rails. Those rails can move the cockpit forward, backward, sideways and even tilt. In this way, the movements of the car in the real world are simulated. In front of the driver is a gigantic screen.

The simulation software is fully customizable for the people behind computers. For example, by entering the data from the circuit, they can ensure that the car behaves in the simulator just like the real Alfa Romeo. The time that teams get on the track is limited, but in the simulator they can make many more hours and meters.

In this way, the designers can better understand the car and see where the areas for improvement are. If there is a sound idea for a new part, it is first developed digitally in several variations and thoroughly tested.

The production

The designers then send these detailed digital sketches to the production department of the Alfa Romeo F1 factory. They have four large 3D printers, each of which can print a different metal. These printers can cough up titanium, stainless steel, aluminum and scalmalloy (an aluminum-magnesium-scandium alloy) into any shape imaginable up to half a meter in size.

It usually comes out of the printer as one part. This ensures that parts are lighter and sturdier. Unlike in the past, where parts often consisted of several small parts. However, it is not the case that the production of the new parts is fully automatic. Finishing the printed parts, such as polishing and removing excess material, has to be done by hand and is therefore still labour-intensive.

the wind tunnel

The Alfa Romeo F1 factory then has to test whether the parts actually have the desired effect. To check this, the new parts go to the wind tunnel. There is more to this than a room with just a large fan. A metal tube with a diameter of 6 meters circulates the air around a large space. Before the airflow arrives at the test room, the tube narrows to compress the air.

The airflow here reaches speeds of 288 kilometers per hour. The team has a 60 percent scale model where the men and women of aerodynamics can test the parts by placing pressure sensors on the scale model. They look at both the downforce that the part produces and the air resistance it causes. Of course you want as much of the former as possible, but you try to reduce the latter as much as possible. If the part doesn’t do what it’s supposed to, it can go straight to the trash.

Often there is not one version of the design, but there are several variations in which the angle is always one degree sharper. It is also possible that the turning point from better to worse performance is halfway through those variations. That means that a lot of those variations don’t even need to be tested anymore, because the results will be worse anyway. As a result, 40 percent of the parts produced are not even tested in the wind tunnel before they end up in the trash.

The final production

Alfa Romeo would of course prefer to see that the part simply delivers the desired performance. If that part eventually has to be made of carbon fiber, the team can also produce this itself in a separate department. An extremely specialized job in which no oxygen is allowed to reach the parts during production.

The control

The parts created must of course be able to withstand a knock and be in line with the rules of the FIA. The last station in the Alfa Romeo F1 factory is therefore the quality control. The head of this department tells us that they measure all new parts with precision equipment, so that everything exactly meets the regulations and wishes. This team also has to ensure that the parts are sturdy. Is there something wrong? Then, depending on where it went wrong, the process can start all over again.

The real world

If the new part has also passed this final test by fire in the factory, it can finally be transported to the track where the car is currently located. In the free practice sessions, Alfa Romeo can then check whether the simulator and the wind tunnel have done their job properly. It may just be that there is a difference between the behavior of the car on the track and the findings in the factory.

To see if the updates work in the real world, the team can put some sort of fencing with sensors on the car that measures airflow. They also have a green fluorescent paint at their disposal that is spread over the car while driving by the air currents around the car. After a few laps, the team can read the route this flow-vis paint took over the car to see if the airflow was directed in the correct path over the car by the new part.

After the entire journey from design, to production and testing has been successful, the new part will yield a few hundredths of profit per lap. For such an intensive process involving hundreds of people, that may seem little. But we have often seen that those few hundredths can make the difference in qualifying. And then it’s worth the investment in the end.