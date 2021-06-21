A very sad news has arrived in the last few days, he is dead Champ. The President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made public the unpleasant episode, through a note from the White House:

Our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died peacefully at home. He has been our constant and beloved companion for the past 13 years and has been adored by the entire Biden family. In our most joyful moments and in our most painful days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and we will always miss him.

The couple then wanted to remember how Champ was always there. He always wanted to be where his family was, just for curl up close to their feet and share that love that only those who have a dog in life can understand. As a puppy he loved chasing balls or running with children.

After moving to the White House, Champ adapted quickly, because what mattered most to him was being with his mom and dad. He spent a lot of time in the garden, a sunbathe.

Biden bought Champ after a promise made to his wife, but given the criticism he received from animal rights activists, he later went to the shelter and adopted a German shepherd named. Major. Both dogs entered the White House with him. Champ adapted quickly and got along well with all the staff. Major, on the other hand, showed unexpected behavior and, initially, he was removed from the facility. In one episode he has bite one of the employees and everyone expressed concern about his aggressive behavior. A new life that the big dog has yet to get used to. His owners will help him, including through courses with behavioral experts.

Champ unfortunately flew on rainbow bridge and his photos, in the last few hours, are going crazy on social networks. Accompanied by hearts and sweet phrases.