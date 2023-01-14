His name is Nicola Battagliola, the first boy of 2023 who lost his life in the workplace. The family donated his organs

Nicholas Battagliola is the 28-year-old boy who lost his life after an accident at work.

The doctors did everything possible to save his life, within the walls of the Spedali Civili of Brescia, but all their attempts were in vain. The heart of the 28-year-old is stopped forever.

The family, despite being torn apart by grief, gave the consent for organ donationi, so that their boyfriend can save more lives.

It was very known and loved, there were many people who wanted to remember him and greet him one last time, also through social networks.

Nicola Battagliola leaves his mother Loredana, his father Dario and his sister Marika, with whom he had a very close relationship, in pain.

The twenty-eight year old from Flero (municipality in the province of Brescia), was inside theGambazzi companylocated in via San Martino 5, when it remained crushed by a machine.

While he was working on that conveyor belt, something went wrong, it’s got entangled and that machine overwhelmed him, crushing him. Immediate transport to the hospital, where he arrived critical conditions. Unfortunately, despite the intervention of the doctors, who did everything possible, the boy’s heart finally gave out.

Antonio Golino lost his life at work like Nicola Battagliola

Nicola is the first boy who died at work in 2023, after him another sad news came from Caivano, in the province of Naples. Antonio Golino has lost his life at the age of 22within the M&C company, remained crushed by a heavy pallet.

It took the intervention of the firefighters to free him, but even in his case, despite the timely intervention of the doctors, there was nothing they could do. The investigators will now have to understand what happened inside the company and reconstruct the last moments of the young man’s life.