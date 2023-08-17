‘The price of history’, the program of History Channel which is one of the most viewed and well known for the phrase “I don’t know Rick”at first, was carried out by Rick Harrison, Chumlee, ‘Big Hoss’ and ‘The old’ (Richard Harrison); however, the latter passed away in 2018. After more than 20 seasons, we have seen different objects pass through ‘The pawnshop’, but the most expensive thing about the program would not be the items it has, but the salaries of the protagonists. In this note, we tell you how much your earnings amount to.

How much do the protagonists of ‘The price of history’ earn?

Before he died, Richard Harrison, better known as ‘El viejo’ or ‘Old man’ (in his original language), received an approximate profit of 5 million dollars, as did his grandson Corey, or ‘Big Hoss’, and Chumlee (Austin Russell). However, Rick does not have the same salary and is crowned the highest earner in ‘The price of history’, since he makes approximately 8 million dollars. This is because he is the owner and founder of the store, in addition to having other businesses, such as Express Pawn, where customers can go shopping while the series is being recorded.

On which platform can I see ‘The price of history’ ONLINE?

The full episodes of ‘The price of history’ are available on the official website of the History Channel, as well as on its YouTube channel, both completely free. Currently, Rick and his team are scouring the United States in search of new and historic items.

