L‘Italy, among the advanced countries with universalistic healthcare systems, is one of those with the lowest levels of public and private healthcare spending, per capita, both in absolute terms and in relation to GDP.

In Europe, in 2022, 15 countries have allocated more resources per capita to healthcare than the‘Italy. Not only. We are below average, both in comparison to‘Europe that looking at the OECD countries, also for the share of gross domestic product used for the health of citizens.

This is underlined by the statistics, developed starting from the OECD Stat database updated to 3 July 2023, by the Gimbe Foundation. «Our country – the president, Nino Cartabellotta, does not mince words – urgently needs to reverse course. Otherwise it will be there‘farewell to the constitutional right to health protection”.

A merciless comparison

Both the OECD and European averages for the percentage of GDP allocated to healthcare in 2022 are 7.1 percent. L‘Italy is 0.3 percentage points behind, with 6.8 percent.

Germany, second in the‘Behind the United States, the OECD has a share of 10.9 percent. But also France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Spain and Iceland, just to stay on our continent, use higher percentages of their GDP for this purpose, with Norway on our levels.

As for per capita spending, last year the state spent $3,255 per citizen on healthcare.

The OECD average, in this case, is 3,899 dollars, 644 more than‘Italy, and the gap with the average of European countries is even greater (873 dollars), standing at 4,128.

Thus, if we surpass Spain in terms of GDP share, they also surpass us in this respect‘another ranking also includes Norway and Luxembourg. Germany is still firmly first in Europe, at 6,930 dollars: more than double the price‘Italy, which leaves behind only Portugal, Greece and almost all the countries of‘East.

The gap with other European states has progressively widened since 2010, “following cuts and public defunding”, until it reached 590 dollars in 2019. During the years of the pandemic, the gap further widened.

«At the current dollar/euro exchange rate – Cartabellotta quantifies – the gap with the average of the European countries of‘OECD area today amounts to over 808 euros per capita. Which, taking into account a resident population of over 58.8 million inhabitants as of 1 January 2023, translates into a monstrous figure of over 47.6 billion euros.”

It is then defined “the comparison with the other G7 states on the trend in public health spending between 2008 and 2022 is merciless. The first consideration is that, excluding the United Kingdom, the‘The effect of the 2008 financial crisis flattened the curves only in Italy, while elsewhere the growth in per capita public spending on healthcare continued, if not actually skyrocketed. For us, who were already in the queue, the curve has instead flattened. And the distances, after 15 years, for Cartabellotta “have now become unbridgeable”.

Defunded

L‘massive under-financing, the progressive shortage of healthcare personnel, obsolete organizational models, l‘inability to reduce el inequalities‘inevitable advance of the private sector have led to the progressive erosion of the constitutional right to health protection, particularly in the Southern Regions. «The fundamental principles of the National Health Service (NHS) – Nino Cartabellotta then declares – universality, equality, fairness, have been betrayed and today the key words of our NHS are very different: infinite waiting lists, crowding of emergency rooms, increase in private spending, inequalities in access to services, inaccessibility to innovations, healthcare migration, renunciation of care”.

In this context, the issue of public financing for healthcare has been inflaming the political debate for months, given the‘enormous difficulty for the Regions in guaranteeing a‘adequate quality of services, the Government’s failure to provide “Covid refreshments” and, more generally, l‘absence of the theme “healthcare” from‘agenda of‘Executive. «For this reason – explains Cartabellotta – with l‘imminent Update Note of the Economic and Financial Document (NaDEF) and, above all, in view of the discussion on the 2024 Budget Law, the GIMBE Foundation has analyzed public health spending in the countries of‘OECD in order to provide objective data useful for political discussion and public debate and to avoid any form of exploitation”.

Negative trend

Returning to the comparison with the other G7 countries, on the trend in public spending 2008-2022, some particularly important data emerge. First of all, in the other G7 countries (except the United Kingdom) the 2008 financial crisis did not make the slightest dent in per capita public spending on healthcare: in fact after 2008 the growth trend was maintained or even suffered a‘surge. In Italy, however, the trend has substantially flattened since 2008, leaving our country still in last position. Secondly, Cartabellotta explains «l‘Among the G7 countries, Italy has always been last in terms of public spending per capita: but if in 2008 the differences with other countries were modest, with the constant and progressive public defunding of the last 15 years they have now become unbridgeable.”

In fact, in 2008 all the G7 countries allocated an amount between 2,000 and 3,500 dollars to public spending per capita and our country was at the bottom together with Japan; in 2022 while l‘Italy remains last with a per capita expenditure of 3,255 dollars, Germany last‘has more than doubled, reaching almost 7 thousand. Finally, the President comments «if to deal with the pandemic all the G7 countries increased public spending per capita from 2019 to 2022, the‘Italy is second to last, just above Japan.” But above all, after the‘Covid-19 emergency, the gap with the other European G7 countries continues to grow: in fact, in our country public health spending in 2022, compared to 2019, increased by 625 dollars, almost half that of France (1,197 dollars) and 2.5 times less than the German one ($1,540).

L‘analysis by the Gimbe Foundation therefore points the finger at «l‘massive under-financing, the progressive shortage of healthcare personnel, obsolete organizational models, l‘inability to reduce el inequalities‘inevitable advance of the private sector”.

A set of factors that “have determined the progressive erosion of the constitutional right to health protection, particularly in the southern regions”. From here there‘urgency to find a‘reversal of trend with «signs already visible in the NaDEF 2023 and, above all, in the next Budget Law», invites Cartabellotta.